VIA will no longer require masks on city buses after federal mandate lifted

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit will make wearing masks on city buses optional for customers and employees.

This comes after a court order from a federal judge in Florida that lifted the federal mask mandate previously in place for all public transportation vehicles and facilities.

Following that court order, transporation agencies were given the option to carry on with a mask mandate. VIA is opting not to require masks for riders.