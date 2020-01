SAN ANTONIO — A VIA Transit Police officer has been suspended following his arrest related to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, January 8

The officer was reportedly not on duty at the time of the incident, according to an official with VIA.

SAPD and VIA Transit Police are conducting an investigation.

The officer has been employed since February 2018.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, this employee faces disciplinary action up to and including termination.