SAN ANTONIO — This Saturday, Chalk It Up will turn part of downtown from run-of-the-mill streets to very colorful works of art.

VIA Metropolitan Transit and Artpace announced that VIA is the Official Transportation Partner for the 15th annual Chalk It Up event and will provide fare-free service on all its VIVA routes on Saturday, October 13 to support the festival.

VIA’s VIVA routes are fare-free every Saturday in October to encourage the community to support the many special events happening throughout the three VIVA corridors: VIVA culture (11), VIVA missions (40), and VIVA centro (301). Visitors to downtown can avoid parking and traffic concerns by taking public transportation.

Chalk It Up is a art festival that uses Houston Street as a chalk canvas, showcasing local artists and raising funds for art education. Other activities will include public murals, featured and emerging artists, food trucks and live music.

