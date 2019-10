SAN ANTONIO — Eight people got stuck on a VIA bus Thursday night after the bus drove through high water, officials with SAFD said.

The high-water rescue call near Dreamland Drive and the railroad tracks on the northeast side came in just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters were having problems trying to get the people out and said the rescue would take some time.

The rescue was deemed very risky, officials with SAFD told KENS 5.

No word on any injuries at this time.