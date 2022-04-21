VIA officer injured after trying to stop suspect in the downtown area

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Baldwin Apartments in the downtown area.

SAN ANTONIO — A VIA Metropolitan Transit officer is in the hospital after police say he got into a fight with a man Thursday morning.

Police said a car passed a stop sign near East Crockett and Chestnut downtown. The car did not stop and ended up heading into the apartment parking lot.

The driver of the BMW went up to the fourth floor with the VIA officer following closely. At some point, the officer and the suspect got into a fight on the fourth floor.

The VIA officer called for help and VIA PD and SAPD both responded. Police said one person was arrested and another person took off. The person arrested is facing charges of evading arrest, DWI and resisting arrest.