VIA officer fires gun at suspect after officer's unit was hit from behind, officials say

According to a VIA statement, the driver tried to run the officer down around 8 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection with Military Drive and South Flores.

SAN ANTONIO — A VIA officer fired shots at a suspect after his police unit was hit from behind on the south side late Thursday night, police said.

The officer's car was hit from behind and the officer called for backup. He then got out of the patrol unit to check on the other driver. That is when the driver tried to take off, aiming his vehicle at the officer, VIA said.

VIA says the officer opened fire, but the suspect was not hit. San Antonio Police tracked the driver down and took him into custody.

There is no word on what charges he may face. San Antonio Police Department is handling the investigation.

