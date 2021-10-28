VIA offering free trips to vote on November 2

VIA Metropolitan Transit on Thursday said they will be offering free bus rides to those going to vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 2.

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit on Thursday said they will be offering free bus rides to those going to vote on Election Day, which is Nov. 2.

All you will need to do is show a valid voter registration card to the bus or van driver on Election Day, VIA said.

VIA said the goal is to reach voters who don't have a reliable form of transportation and encourage engagement in the community and VIA customers.

The service will be available for regular bus service, Northeast, Northwest and Shady Oaks Express Zones; and VIAtrans paratransit service on Nov. 2.