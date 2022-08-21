VIA offering discounted shuttle service for Mötley Crüe show at Alamodome

The shuttles will run starting at 2:30 p.m., two hours prior to the 4:30 p.m. start time of the concert, and end one hour after the concert ends.

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering special event service to the Alamodome Sunday for the Mötley Crüe Stadium Tour.

The shuttles will begin at 2:30 p.m., which is two hours prior to the 4:30 p.m. start time of the concert, and end one hour after the concert ends.

The special event route will run from the Crossroads Park and Ride to the Robert Thompson Transit Center at the Alamodome.

The fare for the shuttle is $1.30 each way, with discounted fares for children, seniors, students, and active-duty U.S. military. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the Park & Ride location. Additionally, VIA passes will now be accepted for event service.

For more about VIA's service, or to plan your trip, visit VIAinfo.net.

