VIA Metropolitan Transit expected to resume service Friday morning

However, detours and delays remain possible as some roads and highways remain closed due to icy road conditions.

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit says they will resume services starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.

The bus, van and link service will start back up and run on the current "Essentials Service Schedules."

"We appreciate our customers’ patience during this time and are thankful for the VIA team members who continue working to support the community during this crisis," said the organization.

Customer information lines are open 10 p.m. Friday. Route detours and service changes are being posted on VIA's website and on VIA’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more information, call (210) 362-5050.

#VIAalert VIA bus, van and VIA Link service will resume at 10 AM TODAY (2/19), and run on the current Essentials Service Schedules. Detours and delays remain possible as some roads and highways remain closed and road conditions improve. Visit https://t.co/2uU4GKqSUc for details. pic.twitter.com/mppkA582HV — VIA Metro Transit (@VIA_Transit) February 19, 2021