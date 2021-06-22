VIA maintenance worker injured by bus in cleaning area

SAN ANTONIO — A VIA maintenance worker was hit by a VIA bus while in a cleaning area early Tuesday morning, officials with the bus service said.

It happened around 5 a.m. at the VIA maintenance facility at 1700 block of North Flores Street near downtown San Antonio.

VIA officials say the VIA employee was hit by the bus while in the wash rack area, which is where VIA vehicles are cleaned. The employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment. VIA says the employee's injuries are non-life-threatening.