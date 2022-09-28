VIA Link sees high interest for its newly opened South Zone

The on-demand ride-share program recently opened its fourth service area.

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Link is growing in popularity. The on-demand ride-share program recently opened its fourth service area. VIA Link South joins VIA Link Northeast, Northwest and Sandy Oaks.

VIA Link South serves an area that includes the Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and H-E-B.

Lorraine Pulido is the spokesperson for VIA. She said more than 1,600 riders have scheduled a VIA Link South ride since it launched on Aug. 8.

“We’ve received a lot of positive responses in just the first month alone,” Pulido said.

She said VIA Link is affordable public transit that operates similarly to Uber and Lyft. You request a ride through their app, online or by phone. Then, you meet the VIA Link van at the designated pickup spot. You’re able to share a ride with up to four people and you can also rate the quality of your trip.

“VIA Metropolitan Transit is very privileged and honored to be able to help our community get to where it needs to go,” Pulido said. “And our riders have told us, you know, without you, I don't know how I would be able to get to work. I don't know how I would be able to get to my appointment.”

This may be the best part of VIA Link: the price. The fare is the same as a regular VIA bus fare, just $1.30 per trip. There are also reduced fees for seniors, students and military.

Pulido explained that VIA also offers U-Pass. U-Pass is a special rider program available through partnerships with colleges and universities that provides unlimited bus rides on all regular VIA service, Prímo, VIA Express and VIA Link for free each semester.

Soon, even more people will have access to the VIA Link service. Pulido said they’ve proposed two additional zones for 2023. Once they receive approval, they can decide exactly where those two zones will be located.