College football fans in San Antonio will have plenty of options when it comes to getting to UTSA games at the Alamodome this fall. VIA Metropolitan Transit announced Thursday that a special park & ride service will run for each Roadrunner home game in 2018.

The round trip bus fare will cost $5, while the cost to park downtown or at the Alamodome is at least $15. Park & Ride Service to UTSA home games will be provided from the Crossroads Park & Ride, the Madla Transit Center, and the UTSA Main Campus. Service will begin two and a half hours before game time, and return service will run for one hour after each game.

Park & Ride fare for UTSA football is $2.50 each way with discounted fares available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military. Riders can pre-purchase tickets on VIA’s goMobile app. Cash and credit cards are accepted at Park & Ride locations. VIAtrans customers and children under age 5 ride free. One note on the UTSA Football park & ride service: VIA bus passes will not be accepted.

On home game days, VIA Prímo and VIVA centro will be detoured to serve the Robert Thompson Transit Center at the Alamodome, beginning two and a half hours before game time and continuing for one hour after the conclusion of each game, VIA said.

UTSA football's home opener is Saturday, September 8 against Baylor. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. Other home dates include September 22 and 29, October 13, November 10 and November 24. Those games also begin at 6 p.m.

