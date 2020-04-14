SAN ANTONIO — VIA and the San Antonio Food Bank are teaming up to ensure that homebound residents don't go hungry during the coronavirus crisis.

Through the 'VIA Cares' partnership, meals will be delivered to those in need.

VIA operators are delivering meals, Monday through Friday, that have been prepared by Food Bank staff and volunteers to homes throughout San Antonio.

Since VIA joined the Food Bank's mission to "fight hunger and feed hope," operators have distributed more than 650 food packages.

This recent effort is one of many that VIA has taken as part of its response to the coronavirus, including the fare-relief period for all VIA services through April 30.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Food Bank was serving an estimate of 60,000 people each week. The need for more local food assistance became clear last week when more than 10,000 people formed long lines and waited several hours to receive rations from a pop-up distribution at Trader's Village.

“So many are suffering and struggling in this new environment of COVID-19. Our partnership with VIA and VIAtrans will ease the hunger pains of seniors and those with disabilities by bringing grocery products and household supplies right to their doorstep," Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said.

For more information on the Food Bank's coronavirus response efforts, click here. For more information on VIA's coronavirus response efforts, click here.