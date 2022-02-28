VFW Post in San Antonio may be key to saving nation's oldest veteran organization

The model set by a San Antonio VFW post may be the key to saving the nation's oldest veterans organization and the valuable support and resources it provides.

SAN ANTONIO — While VFW Posts across the country are struggling with declining membership, one post in San Antonio is thriving. It's been named the #1 Post in the country by the national VFW organization.

Now, their model may be the key to saving the nation's oldest veterans organization and the valuable support and resources it provides.

Beer and conversation flow in the Canteen at VFW Post 8541. The event room is often filled with veterans and their families for dinner.

But, five years ago this post was placed on suspension. It was $47,000 in debt. That's when former Green Beret William Smith took over as commander.

"We went to a business model. We hired a professional bartender and he turned it around and took the bar from a loss to a profit," said Smith. Now in solid financial position, the Post had to tackle another problem facing VFW's across the country - dwindling membership.

As we lose WWII and Korean War veterans, we are also losing the posts they once visited. Younger combat veterans are not joining up. To survive, VFW's need to attract younger vets. Commander Smith thinks he has a plan of attack.

"Young vets coming out all have esports teams," explained Smith.

So, he set up a cyber cafe with gaming and esports. Craft beers were added on tap, to appeal to younger vets and they made the post more family friendly.

The Post also upped its social media game with Facebook and Instagram -relying on help from Millennials.

It's working! VFW Post 8541 increased its membership to 1,400 - one of the largest in the country. Last year, it was named #1 VFW Post in the U.S.

But, VFW's are not all about fun and down time. They help vets file for federal benefits and healthcare, life insurance, home loans… even educational assistance. They help vets succeed...and cope.

"I strongly believe we do more for veterans suicide than any organization in town. The reason I say that is we're here 365 days a year. We're here for the veteran," said Smith.

Five years after being in debt, the post is now awarding $20,000 in scholarships and rewarding local schools like the MacArthur ROTC, which presented colors at its recent meeting.

Smith has just been tapped to take over all 19 VFWs in our area. As commander of District 20, he plans to repeat the success.

"This is a model. This is a model that works.," said Smith.

It's a model that could be put in place across the country to help this oldest veterans organization continue its mission of service for those who've served.