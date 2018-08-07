Saturday marked new beginnings for VetStrong.

The non-profit, around since April, helps homeless veterans recently housed furnish their home for free.

PREVIOUSLY: Non-profit helps veterans make their house feel like home

“One of the biggest issues they have is the lack of furniture, the little things that turn a house into a home,” VetStrong board member Gary Walters said. “We’re here to try and bridge that gap.”

A new warehouse on Babcock on the city's northwest side will help house furniture donations.

“Donations are coming in, almost more than we can handle, and that's a good problem to have,” Walters said.

Since their start, the organization has helped dozens of veterans.

VetStrong is now asking the public for help. They're in need of a moving trucks and furniture donations. They say they want to be the food bank of furniture for veterans.

“If you're sending your kid to college, what will they need in their first apartment? Help these individuals get started,” Walters said.

It's a little helping hand for those who have already given so much.

For more information about VetStrong, visit their Facebook page.

