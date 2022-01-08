Veterinarian at San Antonio Zoo named finalist for national award

The zoo is asking the public to show their support for one of Alamo City's best veterinarians by voting online.

SAN ANTONIO — A veterinarian at the San Antonio Zoo has been named one of five finalists for a national veterinarian award, The Hero Veterinarian, by American Humane.

The zoo is asking the public to show their support for the zoo's Assistant Director of Veterinary Care, Dr. Tarah Hadley, by voting online. You can vote once per day at herovetawards.org/vote until 2:00 p.m. Central Time, September 15, when the poll closes, and a winner is announced.

American Humane was founded in 1877, and is the nation's first national humane organization committed to ensuring animal safety, welfare, and well-being. The ninth annual Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards honor veterinary professionals dedicated to the betterment of the health and welfare of animals and the promotion of the human-animal bond. This year, the award received over 500 nominations of the country's top veterinarians and veterinary nurses. Dr. Hadley is the third individual from San Antonio Zoo to be named as a finalist for a national American Humane award.

"We are extremely proud of Dr. Tarah Hadley being one of the few finalists for this prestigious award," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "Dr. Hadley is an exceptional example of a heroic veterinarian who has uplifted many lives. Her transformational leadership, unwavering commitment to wildlife, and positive outlook have helped make San Antonio Zoo the #1 in Texas. I hope our community votes often for our very own Dr. Tarah Hadley!"

Dr. Hadley helps lead an 18-person team at San Antonio Zoo and was instrumental in setting up protocols to protect endangered species during the COVID-19 pandemic. She paved the way with grace by ensuring the zoo's at-risk species, including lions, tigers, and primates, were at the front of the line to receive vaccinations for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. With Dr. Hadley's help, San Antonio Zoo was one of the first in the nation to administer COVID vaccines to their animals. In 2021, during the winter storm that disrupted the power grid, Dr. Hadley and her team acted fast to evaluate and temporarily rehome hundreds of animals. Dr. Hadley also provided free veterinary care to injured and orphaned wildlife at AWARE Wildlife Center and recently aided the homeless pet population in San Antonio.

"The world's animals depend on veterinarians and veterinary nurses, and we are honored to recognize their achievements in saving lives, conducting groundbreaking research, and working on the front lines of animal welfare," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "Congratulations to this year's incredible finalists! We encourage every animal lover to join us in giving them our heartfelt thanks by voting in this year's campaign."