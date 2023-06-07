Veterans Memorial HS briefly on lockdown for possible weapon on campus

The district said updates would be sent to families via email, text and the district's website.

SAN ANTONIO — Veterans Memorial High School was briefly on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, but the school was in secure status by about 3:15 p.m.

A district spokesperson said there was a possible weapon on campus, but there was no active shooter nor were any shots fired.

Judson ISD officials said the district's police department was investigating and summer school administration was responding to the situation.

"The situation was investigated promptly and has been contained," the district said in an email update.