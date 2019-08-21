SAN ANTONIO — Veterans looking for help with their processing disability claims have a new place to go.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 114 opened a new headquarters Friday. The building, located at 12070 Leslie Road in Helotes, will help the DAV provide VA benefits and services to all disabled American veterans and their families.

The benefits include VA healthcare, disability claims and educational benefits.

The unique concept of the office is it will offer the same services as an actual Veterans Administration office.

It is the only location in the state of Texas, and only the second off-shoot location in the United States, to offer this type of service, that is not affiliated with the VA Office.

DAV is not supported by any governmental entity. It operates as a non-profit, run completely by volunteers, the program shared.

The new center is run on a “by appointment only” basis. If you're in need of services, contact Commander Luis A. Cortes at (210) 316-3465.

