SAN ANTONIO — In honor of Veterans Day, LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio is offering free admission to all veterans and active duty military personnel.

The deal applies from Friday, November 8 to Monday, November 11, which is Veterans Day.

In addition to the free admission, family members of the veterans and active duty service members can receive a reduced admission of $15.

The center is asking for military or veteran ID when taking advantage of the offer.

Adults must be accompanied by at least one child (aged 17 and under) to visit the attraction.

