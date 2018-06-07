SAN ANTONIO — Carly Lively describes her parents as “a truly American couple in all sense of the word.”

Her father Rob served as a soldier in the special forces for 28 years. He and his wife Kathy have long had a dream to road trip across the country he protected, Carly says.

This year they finally took the leap, sold many of their possessions in order to acquire an RV, and embarked on the dream trip.

The 60-day journey started in their home state of North Carolina. Day 10 found the couple in San Antonio.

It's here in Military City, USA, where their road trip has come to a halt.

The couple were dining at Casa Rio on the River Walk Thursday evening when their Mercedes Sprinter was stolen from a parking lot on Third St. downtown. Carly says her parents were left with “nothing but their wallets and the clothes on their back.”

The couple has filed a report with San Antonio Police, but Kathy says a detective has yet to be assigned to the case. Now, they are hoping anyone with information could come forward.

Kathy says that she and her husband of 29 years are in “good spirits” and are ready to get back on the road to complete their dream journey. They’re just waiting to hear back on how they’ll continue across America if their RV isn’t recovered.

