Verizon service restored after massive outage, company says

It appears to have impacted customers in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

ATLANTA — If you woke up Friday morning without cell phone service, you were not alone.

A massive outage impacted thousands of Verizon customers who were unable to make phone calls, browse the Internet or send and receive text messages.

Shortly after 7 a.m., a Verizon spokesperson told 11Alive service had been fully restored.

"Some of our customers in Georgia may have experienced a disruption in service overnight," the spokesperson said. "Our network team quickly identified and fixed the issue, and service was fully restored early this morning."

According to an outage report website, most responded and said they either had no cell service at all or no 4G/5G LTE. It was impacting customers in neighboring Alabama and Florida, too.

The cell phone company responded to customers on Twitter saying they understand the frustration.

"We know how frustrating it can be when you have no service. It can take a bit for an outage to be reported on our end, but we do currently have a known outage in your area. Our technicians are aware of it, and are working towards a resolution."

There is no word on what caused the massive outage.