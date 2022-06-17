Verify: Yes, lightning can strike the same place twice

We take a look at one popular weather myth to find out if there is any truth behind it.

SAN ANTONIO — Weather is always a big talker, which stands to reason why weather myths often get implanted in our heads as facts. We take a look at one popular weather myth to find out if there is any truth behind it.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that lightning never strikes twice?

THE SOURCES

Paul Yura, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the San Antonio and Austin branch of the National Weather Service

The Farmer's Almanac

THE ANSWER

FALSE

WHAT WE FOUND

Paul Yura from the National Weather Service told us, "Lightning can strike the same place twice. It happens multiple places, multiple times per year. Especially we think about tall objects, tall towers, like even in San Antonio, the Hemisfair tower gets struck likely multiple times, sometimes even multiple times, even in a one given the storm."

According to the Farmer's Almanac folklore is the cause for this incorrect claim, and said, "The saying 'lightning never strikes twice' has another meaning too: A highly unlikely event does not happen twice in one day or happen to the same person twice. If that unlikely event is a bit of good luck, we hope this interpretation of the saying is also untrue!"

So no, it is false. Lightning can strike the same place twice.