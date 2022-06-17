Verify: Yes, lightning can strike the same place twice

SAN ANTONIO — Weather is always a big talker, which stands to reason why weather myths often get implanted in our heads as facts. We take a look at one popular weather myth to find out if there is any truth behind it.
THE QUESTION
Is it true that lightning never strikes twice?
THE SOURCES
- Paul Yura, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the San Antonio and Austin branch of the National Weather Service
- The Farmer's Almanac
THE ANSWER
FALSE
WHAT WE FOUND
Paul Yura from the National Weather Service told us, "Lightning can strike the same place twice. It happens multiple places, multiple times per year. Especially we think about tall objects, tall towers, like even in San Antonio, the Hemisfair tower gets struck likely multiple times, sometimes even multiple times, even in a one given the storm."
According to the Farmer's Almanac folklore is the cause for this incorrect claim, and said, "The saying 'lightning never strikes twice' has another meaning too: A highly unlikely event does not happen twice in one day or happen to the same person twice. If that unlikely event is a bit of good luck, we hope this interpretation of the saying is also untrue!"
So no, it is false. Lightning can strike the same place twice.
The Farmers' Almanac also says New York's Empire State Building was hit by lightning three times in a row in a 2011 spring thunderstorm, and was once struck eight times in just half an hour.