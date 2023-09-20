Special vending machine gifting items all across the world, coming to The Pearl

The "Giving Machine," will be in San Antonio from November 20 through December 3.

SAN ANTONIO — Everyone or almost everyone has used a vending machine at least once in their life, right?

The machines are typically found in hospitals, schools, and businesses. The items are mostly cheap snacks that hold you off until your next meal, but what if instead of buying your favorite candy bar you could buy items for families in need from all over the world?

The Giving Machine, will be in San Antonio at The Pearl from November 20 through December 3.

This machine allows people to gift items to charitable organizations including meals, textbooks, a bus pass, a car seat, even chickens. Items starts around $5 and go up to $200.

After inserting your credit card or debit card, a card with a picture of the item you purchased will drop into the collection bin. 100% of your donation will be used to purchase the item by one of the charitable organizations participating and will be gifted to a special individual in need.

The local charities participating are:

San Antonio Food Bank

Catholic Charities

Interfaith Welcome Coalition

Center for Refugee Services

PAWS for Service

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will also cover all credit card transaction fees. These donations are also available for tax deductions. The local organizations participating in the Giving Machine, represent the pressing needs from all across the nation.

