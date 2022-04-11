Driver loses control, vehicle crashes into apartment, police say

The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver lost control of their vehicle, and the car slammed into an apartment, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of NW Military Highway.

Police said the people inside the apartment were not injured and able to get out of the unit safely. The driver was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said it's unclear what caused the driver to lose control; an investigation is taking place.

