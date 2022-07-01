SAPD: Driver runs stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into church building

Police said a woman was driving a white pickup truck going southbound on Stringfellow Street when she ran a stop sign.

SAN ANTONIO — A vehicle slammed into a concrete wall of a southeast-side church, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday on East Southcross and Stringfellow Street.

Police said a woman was driving a white pickup truck going southbound on Stringfellow when she ran a stop sign. Then, a red vehicle slammed into the side of the truck, sending the vehicle into the concrete wall of the church, knocking a hole in it.

Authorities said no one in the red vehicle was injured and the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are continuing their investigation.