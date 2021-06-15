x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local News

Truck slams into bus stop in northwest San Antonio

Witnesses told KENS 5 that a man was seen pinned between a black truck and the bus stop.

SAN ANTONIO — Police and fire crews are responding to a crash on the city's northwest side Tuesday afternoon, where a vehicle slammed into a bus stop.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Vance Jackson near I-10. Witnesses tell KENS 5 that a black truck was driving down Vance Jackson when they hit another car and then crashed into the bus stop. A man was seen pinned between the truck and the bus stop.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said two were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

Related Articles