SouthernFire: Fire grows to 2,900 acres overnight, 0% contained in East San Diego County

The vegetation fire started on Saturday evening and grew overnight as strong winds of 40-60 mph helped fuel the flames.

Acreage burned: 2,900 acres

Containment: 0%

Fire start day/time: Saturday, May 1, approximately 5 p.m.

Start Location: 14000 Blk Great Southern Overland, Aqua Caliente in San Diego County

Fire cause: Under investigation

Agencies responding: Cal Fire

Evacuations: Approximately 500 residents were evacuated from the Butterfield Ranch Campground Saturday night to the evacuation area at the Agua Caliente Campgrounds, 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route

Sunday 7 a.m. update

Cal Fire San Diego continues to fight a vegetation fire located on Great Southern Overland, in the community of Shelter Valley southeast of Julian on Sunday. Strong winds of 40-60 mph were observed overnight by CalFire which helped to fuel the fire's growth.

As of Sunday morning around 6:00 a.m., the fire had been reported to have burned approximately 2,900 acres towards the southeast. Originally reported around 5 p.m. on Saturday, the fire expanded quickly in size with the evening wind.

At least 500 people have been evacuated from Butterfield Ranch campground to Agua Caliente County Park and 3 structures have been destroyed.

CalFire has named the fire the #SouthernFire.

Red Cross tweeted that volunteers are headed to an evacuation point at Agua Caliente Campgrounds, 39545 Great Southern Overland Stage Route.

The San Diego Humane Society is supporting those that require assistance with animal evacuations related to the fire. Those that need help with their animals should call the Dept of Animal Services at 619.236.2341.

