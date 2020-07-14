Cecily Aguilar pleads not guilty, bond denied until trial for her suspected role in death of Vanessa Guillen

A federal judge in Waco denied bond for Cecily Aguilar Tuesday afternoon after she pleaded not guilty to the charge she faces in the Vanessa Guillen case.

WACO, Texas — A judge denied bond for Cecily Aguilar Tuesday afternoon after she pleaded not guilty to the charge she faces in connection to the death of Vanessa Guillen. The judge said Aguilar must remain in jail until the trial.

Aguilar is charged with three counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. The judge did not set a date for her next court appearance.

During the hearing, U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier said Aguilar deleted her google account and while she was in jail she called someone to ask the person to delete her Facebook page. In another phone call, Aguilar said she wanted to leave the country with a $5,000 credit card, Frazier said.

The attorney for Guillen's family announced before the hearing they will meet with President Donald Trump July 29 in Washington D.C. Natalie Khawam said the meeting will come one day before the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill will be introduced to congress.

"She's a terrorist, she's a murderer, she's a sicko. You know? She's a danger to society She killed a U.S. soldier in vain," Khawam said.

The announcement came as protesters gathered outside the McLennan County federal courthouse Tuesday morning to demand justice in her case.

The protesters held signs and chanted in English and Spanish calls for justice. Organizers said they were going to be there until after the hearing. Members of Guillen's family, including her father and a sister, were also there.

The federal criminal complaint reported Aguilar's boyfriend, Spc. Aaron Robinson, repeatedly hit Guillen with a hammer, killing her, on Fort Hood on April 22. She was then mutilated and burned in an attempt to dispose of the body with Aguilar's help, according to the affidavit.

According to the complaint, two witnesses, interviewed May 18 by investigators, said they saw Robinson pulling a large "tough box" with wheels that appeared heavy coming out of the arms room where Robinson worked. The two witnesses said they saw Robinson load the box into his vehicle and drive away.

Robinson then got Aguilar to help in disposing of the body, which included mutilating and attempting to burn it, according to the complaint. However, when the body didn't burn completely, they placed the remains in three separate holes and covered them up.

Guillen's remains were found June 30 near the Leon River. Robinson shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 in Killeen as police approached him.

Guillen's family said she was sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation. Fort Hood launched an investigation into the harassment claim June 18 but said they found no evidence to support the claim.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia along with the president and CEO of LULAC met with the Secretary of the Army July 10 in Washington D.C. Secretary Ryan McCarthy said he would recommend the Department of Defense conduct a full independent review of the entire Vanessa Guillen case.