Teenage cousin of Vanessa Guillén dies after southeast Austin shooting

Manor High School student Alan Guillén, 16, was reportedly shot around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, near the P. Terry’s restaurant on Texas State Highway 71.

AUSTIN, Texas — The teenage cousin of murdered U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén has died after being shot in the head in southeast Austin on Monday, Oct. 24, KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman report.

Manor High School student Alan Guillén, 16, was shot around 1:45 p.m. near the P. Terry’s restaurant on Texas State Highway 71, his cousin, Uriel Guillén, told the Statesman. Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Brandt Drive. They told the Statesman a male suspect shot at two vehicles with other juveniles inside.

The shooter is described as a heavy-set man, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and between 17 and 20 years old. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and dark pants.

Alan Guillén's family is calling for justice.

"To me, it's as if the whole Vanessa story is happening again," Uriel Guillén told the Statesman. "We are trying to get answers. We are trying to get the truth. I want to let people know what happened to Alan."

Spc. Vanessa Guillén was killed on April 22, 2020, on post at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Robinson, with the help of Cecily Aguilar, later dismembered Guillén's body and buried her remains near the Leon River in Bell County, the complaint alleges.

Her remains were later found on June, 30, 2020. The next day, Robinson shot and killed himself.

The motive and suspect or suspects behind Alan Guillén’s shooting are still unclear, Uriel Guillén told the Statesman.

"Alan is just very outgoing," Uriel Guillén said. "He's very funny, very cheerful. His mother is the one who is most hurt. She doesn't leave him at all. His dad feels sad that all of the dreams he had of watching him dance at his sister's quinceañera, watching him get married, might be taken away."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-8477 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

The case is being investigated as Austin's 61st homicide of 2022.

