North East ISD leaders say cameras were rolling around 2 a.m. They captured images of three men entering the Agri-Science property with spray paint cans and as you'll see, they went to work.

"There was graffiti, inappropriate language, drawings, etc, and a lot of the security cameras were destroyed," North East ISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor said.

When students arrived at Madison High School's Agriscience Magnet Program Monday morning, they found a van covered in graffiti, spray paint with derogatory words and images on exterior walls, and more of the same on the concrete.

Many of the images are too graphic to show. Chancellor told us, "It's such a shame. Those students work so hard out there, and to have that property, their classrooms, their walls, everything, everything defaced, it's a real shame."

The cleanup is already underway, but the cost still unknown. "Waiting to see how much but It is safe to say in the thousands," Chancellor said.

That cost includes several security cameras that the vandals were caught on. But through it all, one bright moment shined through.

"Once word started spreading the students, the parents in that program, they all called asked if there was anything they could do how they could help. Through the bad you often times see the good," Chancellor said.

North East ISD says it believes two of the young men in the security footage have been identified. They will face charges of graffiti, which is a felony, and also criminal mischief once arrested. If you have any other information about this incident or know the third young man in the pictures, contact the North East ISD Police Department at 210-407-0911.

