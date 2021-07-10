Police officers lose everything in fire: 'The only thing they came out with is the clothes they were wearing'

On July 5, a fire broke out at the Lake Holbrook Apartments in Mineola, causing several people to be displaced, including the three sheriff’s office employees.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — After three Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office employees lost their homes and belongings in a fire, their co-workers and community members are rallying together to help the officers in need.

“It has been devastating and overwhelming. I can imagine they are stressed about what the next move for them will be,” said Shania Dinkins, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Association president. “Two of the employees have experienced a total loss. The only thing they came out with is the clothes they were wearing.”

Dinkins organized a GoFundMe page for her co-workers to gather support. As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has gained over $2,800 out of a $9,000 goal.