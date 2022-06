Police say a van went through the intersection and slammed into a Toyota Corolla which caused the van to rollover.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a van running a red light is the likely cause of an early morning rollover on the southwest side Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:30 on the 410 access road and Valley Hi Drive.

The van's driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but both drivers did not appear to be hurt.