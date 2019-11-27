SAN ANTONIO — The last few years have been challenging for Mark Finney. He had a stroke almost three years ago at just 43 years old.

“I’ve been going to therapy, trying to get better,” he said.

On Monday night, things took another tough turn. A van plowed through his apartment, crashing through the patio and into his bedroom.

Finney was on his way home from physical therapy when his neighbor called him with the news. “I rushed home to find the van in my apartment,” Finney said.

Nearly 24 hours later, shards of glass and tire marks are still left behind at the scene, in addition to massive damage to the Finney’s apartment and his belongings.

Finney lost his recently purchased bed and dresser.

“There’s some stuff that got tore up that I can’t replace,” he said. “I’m not working like I used to, and I don’t get that much money from social security. So now I’m just stuck."

To make things even worse, Finney said his service dog, named Boss Finney, disappeared during the commotion.

On Tuesday, Finney said the apartment complex told him the unit was unsafe and turned off the power, leaving Finney with no place to go.

He said the complex offered him another apartment, but said it doesn’t have handicap accessibility, nor does it have a bed. Finney said he can’t sleep on the floor because it’s impossible for him to get up on his own. “I might have to stay in my car,” he said.

Finney said he reached out to the Red Cross for help and hasn’t heard back.

For now, he’s wondering what to do next.

“I’m the type of person, I always try to help somebody, people on the street,” said Finney. “Now it’s my turn for help.”

San Antonio Fire officials said the van had some type of malfunction that caused the crash, and said the driver wasn’t injured.

“I don’t blame the woman,” Finney said. “But I lost a lot.”

