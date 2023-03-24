Valero Texas Open kicks off this week in San Antonio

"You don't have to be a golf nut to come out here and have a great time."

SAN ANTONIO — We're just days away from the 2023 Valero Texas Open (VTO) and TPC San Antonio is all set for the annual PGA Tour stop in San Antonio.

"You don't have to be a golf nut to come out here and have a great time," said tournament Executive Director Larson Segerdahl. "There is literally something for everybody at the Valero Texas Open and I think we are going to show folks a great experience," he added.

There is great news for the 101st edition as the tournament will feature twenty of the top sixty four players in the field.

"We are in a great spot, yah, we are really excited about the field that is coming together," Segerdahl said.

"We have players like Rickie Fowler, 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama and Matt Kuchar. Many of our past champions are playing great golf right now. JJ Spaun and Corey Connors are both in the top sixty four in the world, so we are gonna have a great field this year," said Segerdahl.

The VTO never gets all the star power simply due to the fact that the event is slotted the week before the world's best get to Augusta National, but plenty still come to both try to win in South Texas and ready their game for the first major of the PGA Tour season.

"We are going to provide them with a good solid test of golf next week to tune their games and get ready for The Masters."