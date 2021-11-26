Vacant warehouse goes up in flames; investigators looking into what caused fire

It took crews about two hours to put the fire out.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire investigators are looking into what caused a vacant warehouse to go up in flames.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of West Malone.

Fire crews said when they arrived, they found the heavy flames coming out of the roof of the building. Crews reportedly had issues gaining access to the building and had to cut fencing to get through.

It took crews about two hours to put the fire out. No injuries were reported and the extent of the damages was not reported.