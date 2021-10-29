Vacant house completely destroyed after fire

When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

SAN ANTONIO — Arson investigators are looking into what started a fire inside a vacant home overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Pasadena on the city's north side.

When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Authorities spent around 20 minutes putting out the fire.

Crews said no one was living in the home and it was not hooked up to utilities, making it "suspicious."

The home is a total loss.