Arson investigators will try to determine what started fire at vacant west-side home

It happened on the west side of town just before 1 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Arson investigators are trying to figure how a fire started at a vacant home on the west-side early Sunday.

Firefighters showed up to the 600 block of South Comal Street just beofre 1 a.m.

The Battalion Chief says they were able to put out the flames quickly and no nearby homes were touched. The Chief says the home suffered moderate damage from the blaze.

Arson and fire investigators were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

No other details were provided.

