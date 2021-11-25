Vacant home completely destroyed after fire, SAFD says

The home is vacant and under renovation. It took around 15 minutes for SAFD to extinguish the flames.

SAN ANTONIO — A two-story home is a complete loss after a fire took place, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Russell Place north of downtown.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames at home. Authorities were able to make a defensive attack, and did not go inside the house because the fire was reportedly too big.

The home is vacant and under renovation. It took around 15 minutes for SAFD to extinguish the flames.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.