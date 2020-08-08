Vacant building damaged in fire may have been used by homeless people, fire officials say

Fire officials say the building has been taken over by people who are homeless.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters say there was about $50,000 worth of damage at this vacant building during an early morning fire Saturday.

The fire was called in about 7:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Flores. That iss adjacent to I-35 in the downtown area.

Arson investigators are looking into the exact cause of the fire, but they say since the building had no utility service and they believe the people who have been seeking shelter there started the fire.