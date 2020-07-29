Vacant building catches fire overnight

The fire started around 1:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — An abandoned building went up in flames on the city's north side early this morning.

According to an official with SAPD, the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on the second floor of a building on San Pedro Street.

The building, which is now vacant, used to be a bar.

San Antonio Police are questioning two homeless people who were removed from the building.

SAFD Command believes the fire was caused by an electrical issue, but arson investigators will make a final determination.