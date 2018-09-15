At least 23 San Antonio Fire Department units responded to a massive apartment fire in southwest San Antonio early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at The Preserve at the Port apartments in the 400 block of Gilmore just after 5:10 a.m. When firefighters first arrived on the scene, they had trouble figuring out if anyone lived at the apartments because while the apartments were vacant, there were several witnesses that reported seeing people running from the buildings.

Because the building was vacant, no one was reported injured. SAFD arson investigators will try to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2018 KENS