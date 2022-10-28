United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County award over $400,000 to organizations helping heal Uvalde families

The first round of dollars through the United with Uvalde Fund was given to six organizations that are assisting with behavioral and mental health at Uvalde CISD.

SAN ANTONIO — United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded six organizations more than $400,000 to continue helping families impacted by the Robb Elementary shooting.

The United with Uvalde fund has raised more than $1.73 million as of Sept. 8.

San Antonio-based non-profit Family Service Association has been on the ground in Uvalde for 22 years.

Family Service President and CEO Mary Garr stressed the journey of grief and healing can take years.

“For Uvalde, just as with any community that has had such a horrific tragedy like this, this journey doesn’t end after one year,” Garr said.

Agencies such as Family Service are providing a variety of mental and behavioral health support for the Uvalde community.

“Counseling, trauma counseling, behavioral health counseling, some still tied to financial counseling,” Garr said.

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County awarded more than $400,000 to six organizations:

Communities in Schools of San Antonio

Family Service Association

Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas

Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas

West Texas Counseling and Guidance Center

Communities in Schools of San Antonio is bringing hope and comfort to students at Uvalde CISD.

“What that funding has allowed us to do is it’s allowed us to embed a clinician, a licensed professional counselor in one of the schools to provide wrap around services for our students and our teachers,” said Jenee Margo Gonzales, chief development and communications officer with Communities in Schools of San Antonio.

The second round of United with Uvalde funding will be given out in January 2023.

“For our first round, we looked at those that were working specifically with students and parents and next round we’ll look at those that are going with more long-term services,” said Loi Taylor, director of Successful Students Impact Council with United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County.