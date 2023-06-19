Uvalde students who made 911 calls from inside Robb Elementary honored for bravery

The students received honors from the National 911 Heroes program.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAPEVINE, Texas — The children who made 911 calls from inside Robb Elementary in Uvalde were honored in Grapevine on Monday.

During the 77 minutes of terror inside the school, several children called for help.

Dispatcher: "Uvalde 911."

Child: "There’s a school shooting at Robb Elementary. Please hurry there’s a lot of dead bodies."

Khloie Torres made that call. She is the little fourth grader who called multiple times begging for help.

"Please hurry. I can’t wait. I just want to see my dad," said Torres in her call.

Miah Cerillo was also inside Robb Elementary and called 911.

She’s the little girl who smeared her classmates’ blood on her and pretended to be dead in order to survive.

She described what happened to the Texas Legislature this year.

"I thought he was going to come back, so I grabbed the blood and put it all over me," said Torres.

The brave students received the National 911 Heroes medal of honor awarded by 911 For Kids.

It’s an organization that focuses on when not to call 911, when to call during an emergency and what to tell the 911 operator during the call.

NFL hall of famer Tim Brown is the international chairman for 911 For Kids. He and his wife, Sherice, awarded the children their medals.

"During the horrific event in Uvalde, three children exhibited bravery under the worst of circumstances," said Brown.

Also receiving the award was 14-year-old Makayla Hertz of Johnson County for calling 911 when her mother stopped breathing. She performed CPR to save her mother’s life.

"Makayla calmly followed the information provided and did CPR and by the end, her mother was breathing again. Because of her bravery and quick thinking her mom made a full recovery," presenter Joe Scaffidi said.

And for the first time in their history, the organization awarded the medal of honor posthumously to Amerie Jo Garza, who was also inside Robb Elementary but passed away. Her mother accepted her award.