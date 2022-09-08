Uvalde staff and teachers returning to campuses Tuesday

Several security upgrades have been made to the campuses at Robb Elementary as the new school year nears.

SAN ANTONIO — Staff members at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be returning to campus later Tuesday morning, and a welcome will be held for the teachers and staff.

Teachers are returning back to campus almost one month early so they can prepare and set up their classrooms. More than 500 students from Robb Elementary are being relocated to two other campuses --- Flores and Dalton Elementary.

During Monday's school board meeting, Dr. Harrell, the UCISD superintendent, says the district has spent $4.5 million to reorganize and provide services to students and staff.

Each school will get a counselor --- the high school will get two. Social workers will also be on campuses, and new security measures have been added.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will station 33 officers at UCISD campuses, and Harrell announced he has selected four people to add to the UCISD police force. Those four additions are from out of town.

The district plans to hire more officers and name an interim police chief in the next weeks. A non-scalable fence will be installed at each campus, and workers will also set up hundreds of new security cameras along with bulletproof windows.

The district will also have monitors walking around schools to check doors and gates. Despite these changes, community members are still demanding answers for what happened at Robb Elementary.