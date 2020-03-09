Man in custody after Uvalde residents warned to stay inside after reports of man with gun, police say

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Police Deptartment, along with assisting agencies, warned residents to stay inside after reports of a man with a gun.
As of 12:26 p.m., the male suspect has been taken into custody.
The police department originally shared the information on their social media page around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
UPD says to avoid the area of Windsong Drive and Moonwind Drive.
"Residents are asked to remain indoors and to immediately report anyone suspicious in the area," the post says.
