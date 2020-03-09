x
Man in custody after Uvalde residents warned to stay inside after reports of man with gun, police say

Authorities said to avoid the area of Windsong Drive and Moonwind Drive.
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Police Deptartment, along with assisting agencies, warned residents to stay inside after reports of a man with a gun.

As of 12:26 p.m., the male suspect has been taken into custody.

The police department originally shared the information on their social media page around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

UPD says to avoid the area of Windsong Drive and Moonwind Drive.

"Residents are asked to remain indoors and to immediately report anyone suspicious in the area," the post says.

