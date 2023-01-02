Uvalde Police Department clears elementary school after report for suspicious person

When authorities arrived on campus, they say they got keys for all rooms and bathrooms.

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde Police Department received a report of a man wearing all black carrying a duffle back into a classroom.

The department posted on Facebook that the man went into Dalton Elementary, located on 600 North Fourth Street.

However, UPD said officers and the Texas Department of Public Safety have cleared all rooms and buildings. Classes are currently not in session due to holiday break.

KENS 5 reached out to Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and UPD for more details. We heard back from the police department's Chief Daniel Rodriguez.

He told us that they received a call from a driver saying they saw a "suspicious person walking near Dalton Elementary School." When authorities arrived on campus, they say they got keys for all rooms and bathrooms. After a walk through, they say no one was found on campus. However, they did clarify a female teacher was found inside, restocking items as students return on Wednesday.

Authorities are reportedly attempting to go through the surveillance footage to see if anyone matches the description of what the caller claimed to see. Teachers return to campus on Tuesday.

"Again, just to reiterate NO ONE WAS FOUND ON CAMPUS," Rodriguez said.

