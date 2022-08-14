Uvalde native launches campaign to support Uvalde CISD employees

Kylee Gilles said she wants all district employees to feel supported throughout the school year

UVALDE, Texas — UVALDE, Texas—A Uvalde native has launched a campaign to help Uvalde CISD employees start the new school year while the community is still mourning the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.

Kylee Gilles, now a teacher in Boerne ISD, said she got the idea to start the campaign, Uvalde CISD Ally, after a similar program was organized for Boerne ISD teachers during the pandemic.

“After spending a lot of time in Uvalde this summer and reflecting on how I as an educator could help because that is the cause that I am so passionate about, I decided that the best way that I could help was to organize something similar,” said Gilles.

Gilles said the campaign involves volunteers signing up to sponsor a Uvalde CISD employee throughout the school year, sending at least four gifts of $20 each to the employee throughout the school year.

“This campaign is really just geared toward letting teachers know that we love them and we support them year round and just a simple piece of joy for them to have,” said Gilles.

Gilles said the campaign is geared toward every employee in the district, around 720 employees.

Gilles said at least 550 volunteers have signed up and she’s hoping to sign on more in time for the first day of school in September.