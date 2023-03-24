Two migrants found dead on train near Knippa; 10 others in need of medical attention

Border Patrol agents made the discovery early Friday afternoon, Uvalde Police say.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are responding after 12 migrants were found in a train car – two of them dead – along a stretch of U.S. Highway 90 about 20 miles east of Uvalde, police officials say.

Highway 90 is closed in both directions at FM 2730 as authorities respond. Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez said the discovery was made around 1:30 p.m. by Border Patrol agents.

Some migrants were treated at the scene while others are being airlifted to hospitals in San Antonio.

(Below video is courtesy Michael Robinson)

The below photo captured by Chopper 5 shows the large law enforcement presence still on the scene several hours after the discovery was reportedly made.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

