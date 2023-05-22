Uvalde victims group plans vigil for one-year commemoration Wednesday

Wednesday marks exactly one year since a gunman entered a classroom at Robb Elementary and killed 19 children and two adults.

UVALDE, Texas — A group supporting the families of the Uvalde mass shooting victims and advocate for gun reform is holding a vigil Wednesday evening remember the lives lost.

The vigil, hosted by Lives Robbed, will take place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Uvalde Memorial Park amphitheater at the northeast end of the park. The group says it is open to the public.

A private event for the famliies of the victims will be held earlier in the day at the Uvalde Civic Center.

Lives Robbed was formed by the families of the children murdered at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. The groups goal is to advocate for reducing gun violence, through legislative changes, at the state and federal levels

Some of their specific goals include passing common-sense gun laws, engaging with lawmakers in discussions, and partnering with other gun violence prevention groups to push for legislative change. The group also endorses gun-sense candidates.

