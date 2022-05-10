Uvalde families and Texas Democrats hold press conference on gun violence prevention

Gun policies along with the response of the Texas attorney general and Gov. Abbott will be discussed.

UVALDE, Texas — Families of victims of Uvalde along with Texas democrats are holding a press conference Wednesday morning to discuss gun laws.

“Since the massacre in Uvalde, we have been joining Uvalde families’ calls to state leadership to finally enact sensible gun violence prevention measures,” said Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa. “More than four months have passed and Texas Republicans have still not lifted a finger to ensure another horrific mass shooting like this doesn’t occur again. Next week, we will join Uvalde families in calling on a change in political leadership in Texas – to finally elect leaders who will put politics aside and do what is so desperately needed to keep our kids and communities safe.”

Here's who will be speaking:

Kimberly Rubio, Mother of Alexandria (Lexi) Aniyah Rubio

Arnulfo Reyes, Teacher at Robb Elementary

Jacinto Cazares and Gloria Cazares, Parents of Jacklyn (Jackie) Cazares

Jessie Rizo Jr., Uncle of Jacklyn (Jackie) Cazares

Berlinda Arreola, Grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza

Velma Lisa Duran and Marissa Lozano, Sisters to Irma Garcia

Felisha Martinez, Mother of Xavier Lopez

Christopher Salinas, Parent of surviving Robb Elementary child

Cassandra Martinez, Parent of surviving Robb Elementary child

State Senator Roland Gutierrez

State Representative Tracy King

Ronald Garza, Uvalde County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Mike Collier, Democratic Nominee for Lieutenant Governor

John Lira, Democratic Nominee for U.S. Congress (TX-23)

State Representative Vikki Goodwin

State Representative Christina Morales

State Representative Penny Morales Shaw

State Representative Carl O. Sherman

Arnulfo Reyes reflected on how the shooter was inside of the school for 77 minutes and how some of his students died on the way to the hospital.

"I promised her that day I was going to fight. For her, her friends and future generations," Jacinto Cazares said. He is the father of Jackie Cazares who lost her life in the shooting.

"Why would you allow mentally challenged people access to guns?"

"Raising the age limit to purchase an assault weapon needs to be changed immediately," said Berlinda Arreola, Grandmother of Amerie Jo Garza.